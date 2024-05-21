Over the past week, evacuees living in a hotel near the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) complained to the police that money kept in their rooms had been stolen.

According to the report, a total of tens of thousands of shekels was stolen from the safes in the evacuees' rooms.

Following an investigation conducted in coordination with the hotel's security staff, suspicions were raised that a security guard in a management role was behind the thefts.

On Monday, as the investigation moved from undercover to open, the employee was arrested.

He has been identified as a 33-year-old security chief, resident of the town of Sajur in northern Israel, and he will be brought to the Tiberias Magistrates Court for an extension of his arrest.