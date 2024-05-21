In the face of recent protests and unrest across many campuses in North America, a delegation of pro-Israel Jewish student leaders from across prominent universities are uniting to "Take Action for Israel” on a groundbreaking mission.

The group of over two dozen students, hailing from universities such as Columbia, Cornell, UPenn, Brandeis, Berkeley, Rutgers, New York, Western Ontario and Texas, amongst others, arrived in Israel to embark on a high-profile mission, sponsored by Hasbara Fellowships and IsraelAmbassadors.com.

The student leaders are scheduled to engage with top Israeli officials, gather first-hand testimonies about the devastating October 7th massacre, meet with hostage families and visit the Southern border communities, including Kibbutzim, affected by the terror attacks.

With tensions escalating, the rise of antisemitism and discourse becoming increasingly polarized in the US and around the world, the visit aims to provide students the opportunity to engage with officials, residents and peers to develop innovative strategies to combat antisemitism and anti-Israel propaganda and create impactful messages to share on campus.

Upon their arrival, the students were welcomed by Member of Israel's Knesset and former Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon. MK Danon expressed gratitude to the students for standing up against antisemitism and emphasized the importance of their advocacy.

MK Danon said: "We deeply appreciate your commitment to standing up for Israel and opposing antisemitism on campus. It's essential for emerging leaders like yourselves to see and hear firsthand the realities faced by the people of Israel. Your experiences will be instrumental in advocating for Israel and spreading awareness when you return to the US."

Josh Shain, student at Columbia university, said: “I am scared for the future of my university because of the recent events on campus. Students no longer feel safe. I hope that this visit to Israel gives me the tools to share the truth with those on campus who defend mass rape and murder, and who are uninformed or misinformed about events in Israel.”

Jack Landstein, student at Michigan University, added: “It means a lot to me to be participating in the 'Take Action for Israel' Fellowship trip to Israel. With the rise of antisemitism after October 7, I felt it was imperative that I visit and expand my own 'Israel toolkit' so that I can share the truth about Israel and counter antisemitic rhetoric to better protect other Jewish students on campus.”

This student solidarity mission underscores the resilience and determination of Jewish student leaders in the face of adversity. It sends a powerful message of resolve, demonstrating that despite the challenges, they remain steadfast in their commitment to countering misinformation and sharing the true facts about Israel.