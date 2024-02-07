This week, Israel's public diplomacy efforts received a significant boost: The Green Prince, Mosab Hassan Yousef, arrived for an interview with the Prime Minister's Arabic Media Spokesperson, Ofir Gendelman, and toured the areas of the October 7 massacre in the Western Negev.

In the personal interview, Mosab Hassan Yousef told about his childhood as the son of one of the founders of Hamas, Sheikh Hassan Yousef, and about his studies in a UNRWA high school in Judea and Samaria, where he was educated to hate. He referred to the Hamas terrorist organization's use of UNRWA institutions: "In the mosques, the schools, the streets and at home, everywhere you go, there is hatred of Israel and of the Jewish people."

In referring to the Hamas Charter, which calls for the killing of Jews, he said: "The people that wrote the Hamas Charter are a bunch of lunatics."

Hassan Yousef also referred to what is happening in the Arab world: "The Arab world needs to pay attention to the dangers within; Hamas does not care about people. In effect, they are sacrificing the lives of children and non-combatants in order to achieve cheap political goals."

In conclusion, he said: "The concept of jihad must be stopped, and it must be stopped now."

The interview was conducted by the Prime Minister's Arabic Media Spokesperson, Ofir Gendelman, in the National Public Diplomacy studio; clips of it will be broadcast and promoted on the various digital platforms to both the Arab and international communities.

The Green Prince, together with IDF Arabic Spokesperson Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee, also toured the Western Negev and visited the kibbutzim that were attacked during the October 7 massacre, as well as the area of the party at Re'im.