Noah Shufutinsky from StandWithUs Israel spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the challenges of representing Israel on social media.

“I think the number one thing for people to remember is the power of your voice. When it comes to social media platforms, every platform has different formats to go about getting a message across. At the end of the day, telling these personal stories that we as a people have gone through since October 7th goes a long way. We are reaching people who may have never heard anything about the content.”

He says that the online war has successes as well: “There are successes every single day. I think that sometimes it's hard on social media because you log on and you either feel like you're talking to an echo chamber or like you're screaming into a void or a brick wall. At the end of the day what we need to remember is that there are a significant majority of people who are seeing your content and you're shaping their opinions on what's going on, even if they're not leaving a comment. Your voice being out there is a success in itself.”

“In addition, we've actually seen concrete successes. One of the things that we've been able to look at and explore is the way we present the stories regarding the Israeli hostages who are being held by Hamas right now. We're allowing people around the world to connect with the personal stories of these human beings who are being treated in an inhumane way. The content that we put out there shows what people actually went through on October 7th, and makes people realize what the right side of history is.”

He also discussed the problem of ‘bots’, automated accounts that spread misinformation on a large scale. “This is something we’re aware of. There are methods of getting certain ots and fake accounts removed. We have to use the tools that everyone can use to report these sorts of suspicious accounts and activity.”

He noted that people criticizing StandWithUs online is not necessarily detrimental: “Remember, at the end of the day, people are interacting with our content. You need to be able to understand that when you put things out, even if you're receiving a lot of hate, it's actually sharing it with an audience who may have never had the opportunity to hear your perspective.”

He believes that Israel as a state is improving in this field: “We've seen growth all across the different platforms for StandWithUs. All the different platforms that are telling Israel's story have seen growth and the ability to consistently succeed on this digital battlefield.”