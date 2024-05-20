An official Israeli source has confirmed to Reuters that Israel was not involved in the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi and his Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were killed Sunday when the helicopter carrying them crashed in northwest Iran. Other Iranian officials, along with the helicopter's crew, also died in the crash.

Iranian authorities have said that all nine bodies were evacuated from the scene, and the Air Force chief said that some were burned so badly as to be unidentifiable.

Lebanon has declared three days of mourning for Raisi.

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad responded to Raisi's death, affirming "Syria's solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and with the families of the late deceased and his comrades,"

"We worked with the late President to ensure that strategic relations between Syria and Iran flourish always."

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed offered condolences as well, writing on X, "I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident. We pray that God grants them eternal rest."

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed solidarity with "the leadership and people of Iran in this great loss."