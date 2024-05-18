תיעוד התקיפה בג'נין דובר צה"ל

The IDF and ISA struck an operations center where terrorists operated in the area of Jenin, eliminating an important wanted terrorist who was responsible for numerous terror attacks.

Based on ISA intelligence, an IAF fighter jet and helicopter struck a compound used as an operations center of the terror infrastructure in Jenin.

A number of significant terrorists were inside the compound, some of whom were involved in shooting attacks in the area of Jenin and who planned to carry out additional terror attacks in the immediate future.

During the strike, the terrorist Islam Khamayseh was eliminated. Khamayseh was a senior terrorist operative in the Jenin Camp, responsible for a series of terror attacks in the area, including the shooting attack that took place in the community of Hermesh in May 2023, during which Meir Tamari was murdered. Khamayseh was also responsible for the terror attack at the Efes junction, during which several Israeli civilians were injured.

The compound was a dangerous terrorist infrastructure, and its dismantling was carried out to remove an imminent threat posed by the terrorists who promoted terror attacks in the area of Jenin and Israeli territory.

"The IDF and ISA will continue operating to thwart any terror threat to Israeli civilians," the joint statement read.