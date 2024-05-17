An IDF combat engineer from Brigade 460's Battalion 9227 suffered serious injuries on Friday morning during battle with terrorists in Jabalya in northern Gaza.

The soldier has been evacuated for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF confirmed that its troops have expanded combat zones and intensified operational control in the area of Jabalya.

IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck a weapons storage facility and eliminated several terrorists who fired mortar shells at IDF troops.

No IDF injuries were reported.