תיעוד: פעילות כוחות צה"ל בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past day, IDF troops have expanded combat zones and intensified operational control in the area of Jabalya.

Earlier today, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck a weapons storage facility and eliminated several terrorists who fired mortar shells at IDF troops. No IDF injuries were reported.

Moreover, IDF troops continue operational activities in several locations in Rafah.

The troops also dismantled a launch site containing long-range rocket launchers in eastern Rafah.

Furthermore, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck approximately 60 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day, including military structures, terrorist cells, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank positions, and additional terrorist infrastructure.