A series of sirens warning of the infiltration of hostile aircraft and of rocket fire were heard in Nahariya and the surrounding area early Friday morning.

Subsequently, the Home Front Command announced that the incidents were over.

The IDF confirmed that a number of UAVs infiltrated from Lebanon into the Western Galilee. One of them was intercepted over the sea, and another UAV exploded in the Ga’aton area.

No explosions were reported in the area. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, an IAF aircraft, in a targeted strike in the area of Qana, eliminated a terrorist cell on their way to carry out an immediate terror attack on Israeli territory.

Throughout the day, IAF fighter jets struck and destroyed a series of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanese territory.

The targets that were struck include a military structure and observation post in the area of Ayta ash Shab, an additional observation post and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Meiss El Jabal, a military structure in the area of Kfarkela, and two military structures in which terrorists were operating in the areas of Houla and Naqoura.