A UAV launched by the Hezbollah terror group on Wednesday hit an IDF observation balloon near the Golani Junction in northern Israel.

No one was injured in the incident, and IAF aircraft struck deep in Lebanon, attacking sites used by Hezbollah for improving missile guidance and manufacturing UAVs.

According to the Lebanese Younews, over 10 aerial attacks were carried out in the eastern area of the Lebanese mountains, east of Baalbek.

The balloon, dubbed "Dew from Heaven," is an aerial system - one of the largest of its kind globally - which is used to detect and deter advanced aerial threats. It provides an additional means of protecting Israel's skies.

The balloon floats at a high altitude, allowing it long-range radar and detection abilities, from various directions and against advanced threats.

According to the IDF, the balloon is responsible for completing the operational "picture" provided to the IAF of the advanced threats on Israel's northern border, and its operations complete the assessment provided by the balloon stationed in southern Israel.