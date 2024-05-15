Professor Anne Bayefsky, the Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of Human Rights Voices, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the revision of the United Nation's figures for casualties in Gaza that slashed the number of women and children reportedly killed since October 7 nearly in half.

"Hamas casualty figures have been bogus from the start as part of an obvious plan: to conduct political and legal warfare against the Jewish state in tandem with the mass murder of Jews on the ground," Professor Bayefsky said.

"The plan is succeeding because the United Nations parrots those numbers, which is exactly what Hamas anticipated from its UN partners. For one, Hamas has never separated combatants from civilians - because killing Palestinian combatants isn't criminal. (Civilian deaths are subject to a completely different legal analysis, particularly when used and abused by Hamas as human shields)," she said.

Professor Bayefsky noted the connection between the fake figures published by Hamas and South Africa's attempt to charge Israel with genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. "And yet UN players continue to broadcast the ever-changing "statistics" hoping to translate the hocus-pocus into legal outcomes. Astonishingly, the UN's World Court took the bait - refusing to throw out the abusive and absurd allegation of genocide against Israel on the basis of Hamas's numbers this past January. The cacophony of anti-Jewish hate speech is coming back to the Court, in the context of the genocide accusation, again this week. Will the Court admit it was duped, and finally put an end to the abuse of legal process, the harm being done to the rule of law, and terminate the obscene case?"

On May 6, The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) daily report on casualties in Gaza stated that 9,500 women and 14,500 children had been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023. The report relied on the figures provided by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

On May 8, two days later, OCHA's daily report slashed the number of women down to 4,959, while the number of children killed fell to 7,797 children.

The revised figures show 4,541 fewer deaths among women and 6,703 fewer deaths among children.

The OCHA report stated that 24,686 people had been killed as of the end of April, more than 10,000 less than the 35,000 figure Hamas has claimed.