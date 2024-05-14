The Wall Street Journal on Monday reported that a military operation in Rafah may harm the relations between Israel and Egypt.

According to the report, Egypt is weighing downgrading its diplomatic relationship with Israel, and recalling its ambassador from Tel Aviv. The report follows Egypt's announcement that it would join South Africa's suit against Israel at the Hague.

Egyptian sources have said that Israel told Cairo about the Rafah operation just hours before it began. In addition, they said that Israel promised to leave the Rafah Crossing as an entry point for humanitarian aid, and that the Gazans would have weeks to evacuate the area.

"None of these assurances materialized," an Egyptian source claimed.

Another Egyptian source claimed that his country has no intention of cutting ties with Israel: "As we stand, there are no plans to suspend ties or throw away Camp David," the source told WSJ. "But as long as Israeli forces remain at Rafah crossing, Egypt will not send a single truck to Rafah."

Camp David refers to the 1979 peace agreement between Israel and Egypt, dubbed the "Camp David Accords."

Despite this, according to an Israeli source, the provision of aid to Gazans and achievement of a ceasefire remain at the top of Egypt's priority list.