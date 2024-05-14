Israel is celebrating its 76th Independence Day, with events continuing throughout Tuesday around Israel.

At 9:00a.m., the ceremony honoring outstanding soldiers will begin at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

At 11:00a.m., the International World Bible Contest for youth will begin at the Jerusalem Theater, and will be broadcast live on Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

At 11:15a.m., there will be a flyover at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, and the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters, which will include nine planes flying the photos of the 132 hostages still held captive in Gaza. The flyover is expected to pass over Hostages Square at 11:45a.m.

At 5:30p.m. at Latrun, 10,000 kites will be flown, with the names of the fallen and hostages, in an event led by the bereaved families, hostages' families, reservists, and social organizations.

At 6:30p.m., the ceremony during which the Israel Prize is awarded will begin.

Glaringly absent from the Independence Day schedule is the annual IAF flyover, which takes place throughout Israel.

On Monday, Memorial Day, an IAF flyover over Mount Herzl and the Pilots' Mount honored Israel's fallen soldiers and the victims of terror attacks.

However, earlier this week, the IDF announced that the flyover will not take place this year, due to the war with Hamas. An IDF spokesman announced that the IDF Independence Day events will be canceled, including the IAF flyover and the Navy flotilla, and the IDF bases which usually open to the public will not open this year. At the same time, a national flotilla will take place along the Herzliya and Tel Aviv beaches, and there will be a civilian flyover.

The civilian flyover will be held by the Moonair school for flight, and will include eight planes flying over Herzliya, along the coast (10:30a.m.), Latrun (11:07a.m.), Jerusalem (11:18a.m.), Masada (11:47a.m.), Arad (12:42p.m.), Sde Teiman in Be'er Sheva (1:00p.m.), and Tel Aviv (4:00p.m.).