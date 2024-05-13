קולות הקשר בתחילת מטס יום הזיכרון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Israeli Air Force aircraft held a flyover to mark Memorial Day.

Participating in the flyover were fighter jets and attack helicopters which flew over the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem and the Pilots' Mount just outside the capital.

Before the flyover began, the pilots were told over the radio: "At this moment, a siren is being sounded throughout the country. We will fly over in reverence to solute our brethren who fell and we will continue in their path defending the nation and land."

As is accustomed in memorial flyovers, the flyover was in a "missing man formation," where one of the aircraft leaves the formation to salute the fallen who sacrificed their lives to protect the State of Israel.

This year, for the first time, a flyover was held during the memorial ceremony for terror victims on Mount Herzl.

צילום: דובר צה"ל

