A truck carrying aid to the Gaza Strip was blocked in Monday at the Tarqumiyah crossing and caught fire. Fire and rescue teams were called to the scene and the police launched an investigation.

Earlier, dozens of activists blocked for many hours the convoy of trucks that were making their way to the Gaza Strip at several checkpoints.

The protesters who blocked the trucks unloaded the supplies and threw the products on the road. Two protesters were detained and evacuated from the scene by the police.

The Tzav 9 movement, which is initiating the blocking of the aid trucks, responded to the burning of one of the trucks and stressed that "acts were committed today that are not in line with the values of our movement."

The movement's statement also said that "the pain and concern for our boys and girls, who have been suffering in the captivity of the murderers for many months, and in the face of the terrible decisions of the cabinet to continue pampering Sinwar and the Nukhba terrorists, contrary to their statements from the beginning of the war, led us to stand up and take action. For the sake of the soldiers and for the hostages, blocking the trucks is an effective and practical step in which we shouted that 'no aid goes through until the last of the hostages returns.'"

"With the pain and anger that has accumulated in the entire nation in the face of the mighty oiled machine that was quietly set up here to smuggle trucks without the citizens of Israel knowing anything about it, acts were committed today that are not in line with the values of our movement. With great determination and while respecting the law and the dignity of the dear security forces, we will continue to fight until our hostages return home."

The Deputy Spokesman of the US State Department, Vedant Patel, commented on the blocking of the humanitarian aid trucks, and said in a press briefing on Monday, "It is our strong view that aid cannot and must not be interfered with. We have raised this incident with the government of Israel and we expect them to take appropriate action."