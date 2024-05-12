Against the backdrop of the crisis with Turkey and in honor of Independence Day, Direct Plus conducted a special survey among the population regarding the stance regarding sanctions against Israel.

According to the data, 83% of the Israeli public thinks it is necessary to boycott and prevent imports of products manufactured in countries that call for a boycott of Israel through official government decisions.

Moreover, in light of the ongoing war, the survey shows that 86% of the public believes that Israel's industrial independence should be strengthened and that this independence is more important than in the past.

Consequently, 95% of the Israeli public believes that the State of Israel should restore the regions damaged in the war, using Israeli workers and products, and 92% believe that the government should prioritize purchases made in Israel.

Additionally, in light of economic sanctions by Turkey and other countries like Colombia, which announced they are severing diplomatic relations with Israel, 92% of the public thinks that the Israeli government should prepare for cases where import to Israel could be significantly harmed and there could be disruptions in sea and air trade – doing so by allocating resources for emergencies such as food, drugs, and the like.

According to the data, the majority of the Israeli public believes in Israeli-made products and prefers them over imports, with 81% of the respondents reporting that they make it a point to purchase Israeli products.

The president of the Manufacturers Association, Dr. Ron Tomer, responded to the data stating that "The survey results are unequivocal - the Israeli public loves, appreciates, and wishes to buy products that are made in Israel, and this is in my eyes true Zionism and a mark of honor for our Israeli industry. The public also understands that we should not be dependent on complicated countries like Turkey, which one morning decided to stop its trade relations with Israel, and to be as independent as possible in terms of manufacturing.''

"We need to be able to produce our own food, our drugs, our armaments, our construction products, and more. The more independent we are, the stronger we will also be. In order to achieve this goal, especially during these difficult times of a prolonged and ongoing war that hasn't yet ended, the government has the responsibility to strengthen the Israeli industry and support it. The Israeli industry and its workers are also those who need to restore the regions of revival - not an industry from another country. This, in my eyes, is true Zionism - Israel reconstructing Israel," Tomer said.