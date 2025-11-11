Diplomatic intervention by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the Israeli Embassy in Paris has led to the reversal of a French government decision to bar eight Israeli defense companies from participating in the upcoming Milipol Paris arms exhibition.

French authorities initially announced that the participation of the Israeli firms would be "problematic," without offering a clear explanation.

In response, Israel's diplomatic and political leadership exerted considerable pressure on the French government to reverse the decision.

Milipol Paris is one of the world's leading international events in the fields of homeland security and defense, drawing major defense companies from around the globe.

This is not the first time France has attempted to restrict Israeli participation in such exhibitions. In 2024, the French government tried to block Israel’s presence at the Eurosatory defense expo, but the ban was ultimately overturned by a local court.