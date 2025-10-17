Warner Bros. Discovery has formally responded to a legal inquiry regarding calls to boycott Israeli film institutions, stating that such a pledge would likely violate the company’s internal policies, Variety reported on Thursday.

“Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful environment for its employees, collaborators, and other stakeholders,” a spokesperson told Variety. “Our policies prohibit discrimination of any kind, including discrimination based on race, religion, national origin or ancestry. We believe a boycott of Israeli film institutions violates our policies. While we respect the rights of individuals and groups to express their views and advocate for causes, we will continue to align our business practices with the requirements of our policies and the law.”

The statement comes in response to a pledge organized by “Film Workers for Palestine”, signed last month by numerous industry figures including Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Javier Bardem.

The pledge vows to avoid working with Israeli film institutions allegedly “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.” The group claims such institutions are complicit through “whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them.”

Legal experts on both sides of the Atlantic have warned that the boycott may violate equality laws.

Paramount was the first studio to respond last month, with chief communications officer Melissa Zukerman stating, “We do not agree with recent efforts to boycott Israeli filmmakers. Silencing individual creative artists based on their nationality does not promote better understanding or advance the cause of peace. The global entertainment industry should be encouraging artists to tell their stories and share their ideas with audiences throughout the world. We need more engagement and communication - not less.”