Yoram Hemo, who oversees policy on national security and strategic planning at the National Security Council, will resign, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the resignation comes amid the lack of decision-making by the political echelon concerning the day after the war in Gaza. As part of his position, Hemo is in charge of overseeing plans for the day after.

The National Security Council is the body in charge of foreign affairs and national security, and since the beginning of the war has been examining options for the "day after." The council drafts the government and Prime Minister's policy on the matter.

The National Security Council commented on the report: "The National Security Council head has ten deputies. As in every organization, the NSC has a natural turnover at all levels. Yoram Hemo notified the NSC Head many months ago about his will to leave his position due to personal reasons not at all connected to public affairs. Yoram will continue to assist the defense system as he did for decades with great success and was greatly appreciated for his contribution to state security."

It was reported earlier that the National Security Council recently discussed a comprehensive plan to address the post-war situation in Gaza, and it will soon be presented to the Cabinet.

The plan includes civil control of Gaza for a period of up to two years by the Civil Administration and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories. During this period, services for Gaza residents will be provided by private Arab companies. According to the plan, control of the Strip will eventually be transferred to local bodies that are assured not to be hostile to Israel.

Security and government officials are holding discussions and meetings with relevant parties to formulate the plan. Israel had previously been in talks with a senior Palestinian Authority official and an associate of Mahmoud Abbas, General Majid Faraj, to help build the mechanism for the day after in Gaza.