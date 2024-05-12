The National Security Council recently discussed a comprehensive plan to address the post-war situation in Gaza, and it will soon be presented to the Cabinet.

According to Kan News, the plan includes civil control of Gaza for a period of up to two years by the Civil Administration and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories. During this period, services for Gaza residents will be provided by private Arab companies. According to the plan, control of the Strip will eventually be transferred to local bodies that are assured not to be hostile to Israel.

Security and government officials are holding discussions and meetings with relevant parties to formulate the plan. Israel had previously been in talks with a senior Palestinian Authority official and an associate of Mahmoud Abbas, General Majid Faraj, to help build the mechanism for the day after in Gaza.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said regarding this issue that the only way to establish an alternative government in Gaza is the complete elimination of all Hamas services in Gaza. However, Arab states have stated that without a renewed Palestinian Authority, they will not cooperate with plans of this kind.