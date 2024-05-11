Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader in Gaza, is not in Rafah, Israeli sources told The New York Times.

Previously, it was believed that Sinwar was hiding in one of the many tunnels beneath Rafah in southern Gaza.

However, the two sources said that the most recent intelligence points to Sinwar hiding in underground tunnels near Khan Yunis, which the IDF exited about a month ago.

Meanwhile, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Saturday night that, "IDF forces are at the height of an operation in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the Gaza Strip. In recent hours, they located a significant underground network, and in the past hour, IAF planes are attacking terror targets throughout Jabaliya in northern Gaza. As part of our preparations for an operation in the area, this morning we began a temporary evacuation of Jabaliya."

Hagari added that "alerts sounded in northern Israel, warning of hostile aircraft infiltration from Hezbollah, and the aircraft fell in Beit Hillel. No one was injured in the incident."