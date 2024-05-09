התקיפות בלבנון אתמול דובר צה"ל

Four people were killed Thursday morning after a vehicle in southern Lebanon was struck by a drone, Arab reports said.

The Lebanese government is blaming Israel for the attack, which took place near Tyre in southern Lebanon.

According to reports, those killed in the attack are members of the Hezbollah terror group's Radwan Force.

Over the past day, the IDF has carried out a wave of attacks against Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon. Hezbollah has reported a number of terrorists killed in the strikes.

On Wednesday, IAF fighter jets struck a military structure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s Radwan Forces in the area of Jabal Rezlane.

In addition, IAF fighter jets struck military structures in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating and additional Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Khiam, Odaisseh, Blida, Maroun al-Ras, and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.