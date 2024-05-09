תיעוד מהתקיפות במרחב זיתון דובר צה"ל

IDF and ISA forces, led by the 99th Division, began an operation in the area of Zeitoun in the central Gaza Strip, in order to continue the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and elimination of terrorist operatives in the area.

The operation began with a series of intelligence-based aerial strikes on approximately 25 terror targets, including military structures, terror tunnels, observation posts, sniper posts, and additional terror infrastructure.

IDF ground troops are currently operating to secure the area of Zeitoun.

On Wednesday, in a joint IDF and ISA activity based on Israeli Navy and ISA intelligence, an IAF aircraft eliminated terrorist Ahmed Ali, the Commander of Hamas' Naval Unit in Gaza City.

Over the last few years, Ali has been involved in managing projects of Hamas' Naval Unit in the Gaza Strip. During the war, Ali was responsible for attacks on Israeli territory and against IDF ground troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past week, Ahmed advanced terrorist activities against IDF troops operating in central Gaza.