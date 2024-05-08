Palestinian Arab laborers who were traveling to work at the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing on Wednesday morning were shot at by IDF soldiers.

The workers arrived in a car and were accidentally shot by an IDF force at the location. Several were wounded and were treated by IDF forces in the area.

The IDF emphasized that "the circumstances are being examined and the incident will be investigated. I further noted that "the Kerem Shalom Crossing is open for humanitarian aid and operations on the Gazan side continue."

Earlier in the day, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced the re-opening of the Kerem Shalom Crossing for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, a joint IDF and COGAT announcement read.

The announcement follows the closure of Kerem Shalom due to rocket fire by the Hamas terror organization, which killed four IDF soldiers and left ten others injured.

Trucks from Egypt carrying humanitarian aid, including food, water, shelter equipment, medicine, and medical equipment donated by the international community began arriving at the crossing. After a thorough security inspection by the security personnel of the Ministry of Defense Crossing Authority, the equipment will be transferred to the Gazan side of the crossing.