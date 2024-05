The IDF on Monday morning announced that Sergeant Michael Ruzal was killed in a Hamas missile attack on Israel.

Ruzal, 18 years old from Rishon Lezion, fought in Battalion 931of the Nahal Brigade, and fell while fighting near Gaza.

His family has been notified.

Ruzal was killed Sunday after Hamas fired ten missiles towards Kerem Shalom, near the Gaza border.

Three other soldiers were also killed in the attack, and 10 people were injured.