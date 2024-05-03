Elisha Yered, one of the Israelis sanctioned today by Britain for his role as the unofficial spokesman of the Hilltop Youth movement, commented on the actions against him.

''I was informed today that I have been included in the new White Paper. Eighty years ago the British Mandate authorities hunted down the heroes of the underground, and today the British continue to fight against the pioneers of settlement in an attempt to bring about the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria,'' he posted.

''The British have a great deal of experience in trying to prevent the return of the Jewish people to their land. They failed at it in the past and they will fail at it in the future. The hysteria of the nations of the world teaches that something great is happening here, and for the first time the settlement is breaking through the White Paper boundaries that have been imposed here for years and succeeding in bringing about a reversal of the situation on the ground. As then - so today. History will prove who will win in the end.''

Yered was one of four individuals sanctioned by Britain, along with the Hilltop Youth and Lehava movements.