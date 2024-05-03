The soldiers of the 282nd Artillery Brigade have been operating in defensive and offensive operations on the northern border for three months after operating in the southern arena.

Last week, a surprise exercise was held, in which they practiced a variety of scenarios.

The exercise included quick deployment of artillery pieces for offensive purposes and was intended to simulate combat in various battle scenarios on the Lebanese border against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The IDF noted that "since the beginning of the fighting, the artillery forces on the northern border have fired thousands of artillery munitions at thousands of terrorist targets."

These strikes are "part of an ongoing sequence of swift strikes on identified targets as well as planned strikes on Hezbollah’s infrastructure and targets in the border area," the IDF stressed.