A diplomatic source has said that the US' willingness to provide Hamas with guarantees that Israel will not resume the war following a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal will lead to Israel losing the war, Israel Hayom reported.

The statements were made following a Thursday night Cabinet meeting, and following Arab media reports that the US is willing to provide such a guarantee.

Meanwhile, the Israeli War Cabinet has promised that it will not agree to commit to ending the war, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised that there will be a military operation in Rafah, regardless of whether or not there is also a hostage deal.

However, the diplomatic source warned that from the moment the US provides Hamas with such a promise, "Israel will be on a path to clash with the US, in a fashion which has not been seen before."

"Already today, we are having a hard time pushing off the American pressure. If as part of the deal the US makes a promise in our name, to Egypt and the international community, that the war will not renew, the significance of that is that we will be clashing diplomatically with Washington in order to carry out a battle in Rafah. Anyone with eyes in his head sees that."

Earlier on Friday, Al Akhbar reported that following Hamas' failure to respond on Thursday night to the Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal, the Egyptian and Qatari brokers requested additional time before a final answer is received.

According to the report, the brokers received clear signs that Hamas' response will almost certainly be negative, and that the terror group will not accept the existing plan.

The newspaper also said that an additional Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, will arrive in Cairo with proposals for amendments to the current agreement. Sources also told Al Akhbar that "Hamas wants confirmation regarding the full withdrawal of IDF forces from all areas in Gaza, and especially from Wadi Gaza or the area of Netzarim - and this withdrawal must be undertaken, from its perspective, as soon as possible, with the promise of full freedom of movement between the northern and southern Strip."

Hamas is also demanding a comprehensive ceasefire, and that Turkey be a guarantor to the agreement, along with the US, Egypt, and Qatar.