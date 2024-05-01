US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed negotiations for a hostage deal and a possible operation in Rafah.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that Netanyahu made clear to Blinken that he "would not accept a deal that includes an agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip." In addition, Netanyahu said that Israel sees the importance of an operation in Rafah.

On his part, Blinken made clear that the US objects to an operation without an executable plan to protect the civilian population and evacuate civilians.

Two Israeli and US officials said that Netanyahu told Blinken in their closed conversation that Israel would move forward with an invasion of Rafah if Hamas continued to condition a hostage deal on ending the war.

The US Secretary of State also met with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who told him: "Netanyahu has no political excuse not to accept a hostage deal. He has a majority in the nation, he has a majority in the Knesset, and if he needs, I will make sure he has a majority in the cabinet.

"We have to bring them home. Every hour is critical," he added.