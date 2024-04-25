A tent city set up on the campus of Harvard University this week in solidarity with the anti-Israel protesters and rioters who have made international headlines at Columbia University was disrupted when lawn sprinklers went off overnight.

According to the student newspaper Harvard Crimson, the sprinklers went off shortly after 2 am this morning (Thursday), waking up the protestors. Protesters were woken up by the sprinklers.

The temperature dropped to a low of 36 degrees Fahrenheit overnight. Sprinklers continued to go off for over two hours.

Protesters covered the sprinklers with buckets to keep the water from the tents.

The university locked most of the gates to Harvard Yard on Monday and restricted access to those with a university ID on Monday to prevent scenes similar to those seen on the Columbia and New York University campuses over the last week.

Hundreds of people have been arrested at the protests at Columbia and NYU. So farm\, no arrests have been made at Harvard.

The current wave of protests began on Wednesday, April 17, when anti-Israel protestors set up a tent city on the Columbia campus grounds. Over a hundred protesters were arrested by the following day, but the protest continued and grew more explicitly antisemitic.

Overnight Saturday, the Chabad rabbi of Columbia and a group of Jewish students were forced to leave the university campus for their own safety during a pro-Hamas demonstration.

Video posted to social media showed a female student asking why the anti-Israel protesters are following them, and another student can be heard saying that they needed to stick together for safety.

During Saturday night's demonstration, protesters attempted to break through the campus gate, chanting "Break da lock," "Someone torch it," Pick the lock," and "It's just a lock."

Demonstrators chanted "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and "there is only one solution, Intifada revolution."

On Friday, videos were posted to social media showing protestors at Columbia University threatening that more massacres similar to the Hamas massacre of October 7 would be committed.

"Remember the 7th of October!" one protester yelled. "That will happen not one more time, not five more times, not 10 more times, not 100 more times, not 1000 more times, but 10,000 times!"

"Never forget the 7th of October," said another protestor. "Are you ready? 7th of October is about to be every day. Every day. 7th of October is going to be every day for you."

Protesters also held signs pointing at Jewish students, calling them "Al-Qassam's next targets" in reference to the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization.