תיעוד: פעילות צוות הקרב של חטיבת הנח״ל דובר צה"ל

The Nahal brigade combat team carried out five brigade operations in the ​​Shati, Zeyton, Shifa' and Nuzirat areas as well as an operation in the Central Gaza Strip Corridor.

The soldiers, in cooperation with Yahalom Unit and combat engineers located and destroyed over 20 km of terror tunnels in the Corridor area, part of which connected the Gaza Strip from north to south underground.

The Corridor, which separates the north and south of the Gaza Strip, is used by the IDF to carry out targeted raids and ambushes.

"The soldiers allow the passage of humanitarian aid on an ongoing basis," the IDF stressed.

"The division carried out engineering operations in the area, creating logistical and communications infrastructure to allow the soldiers optimal freedom of action."