IDF combat against the terrorist infrastructure in the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm is provoking criticism in the Arab sector in Israel, reports the Arab-Israeli news site Al-Jarmaq.

Loai Khatib, a member of the Bnei HaKfar political bureau, told the website that "Israel is implementing a policy that seeks to curb the battle against Israel after the massacres in the Gaza Strip, and the current period is being perceived as a "historic opportunity in light of the backdrop of international silence."

According to Khatib, “There is a green light to inflict these massacres on our Palestinian people, and this is what the Israeli entity is doing in Judea and Samaria, and they are enjoying these massacres ... but the Palestinian goal will win.”

Sami Yusouf, an activist from the Kifah (struggle) movement, claimed that “the Israeli army is fighting with all its strength to suppress any armed Palestinian resistance. It is deliberately causing damage to houses, streets, and infrastructure in order to terrorize the residents and prevent the medical teams from providing aid to the wounded.

"Palestinians living in Israel must stand as a buffer against what is happening in the West Bank and Gaza, and we must restore our national role in the country. If not, this will be a mark of disgrace on them," Yusouf added.

He also noted that the Israeli Arabs "need to be a force of power that will bring an end to this war. We have seen this many times in previous wars, as the Palestinians did in 1948. We saw it in the 2021 war (Guardian of the Walls) because the Zionist entity believes that they can cause an intifada situation."