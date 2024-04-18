תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

This week, following operational information gathered by the Southern Command, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Yussef Rafik Ahmed Shabat, responsible for investigations in Hamas' Internal Security Department in Beit Hanoun.

Shabat served as a security officer in Hamas' military intelligence wing of the Beit Hanoun Battalion, and his elimination significantly damages the terrorist organization's investigations department.

In addition, following precise intelligence information, the IDF and ISA directed an airstrike on a vehicle in which there were 10 terrorists.

On Wednesday, IAF fighter jets struck a mortar shell launcher in the area of Rimal from which a number of launches at IDF troops who were operating in the area were launched.

Furthermore, over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, observation posts, military structures, and additional terrorist infrastructure.

credit: דובר צה"ל

