Hannah Gutierrez, the chief weapons handler for the Western movie "Rust," was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot when actor Alec Baldwin was handling a gun during the film's production in 2021, Reuters reported.

Gutierrez, 27, was found guilty in March of involuntary manslaughter for mistakenly loading a live round into a revolver Baldwin was using on a Santa Fe, New Mexico, movie set.

"You alone turned a safe weapon into a lethal weapon," Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer told Gutierrez as she handed down the sentence.

Gutierrez is the first person to stand trial in the case that highlighted the movie industry’s safety standards.

Baldwin, meanwhile, was charged for a second time in January with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Hutchins. His trial is set for July 10.

The actor has pleaded not guilty and has maintained he did not pull the trigger.