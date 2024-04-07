A senior military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened that Israeli embassies around the world "are no longer safe" following the assassination of a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official in Damascus last week.

General Yahya Rahim Safavi, the former IRGC chief commander, stated, “The embassies of the Zionist regime are no longer safe," the Iranian Tasnim and ISNA news agencies reported.

Safavi added, “The shadow of fear and terror looms over the occupied lands, and the Zionists see the specter of death in their dreams every night.”

According to him, the closure of dozens of Israeli embassies over the last week “happened out of fear, and it means that confronting this brutal regime is a legal and legitimate right.”

Over the weekend, the IRGC announced that it intends to realize the national demand to punish the enemy in a manner that will cause it to regret the crime of the bombing in Damascus on April 1st that killed several senior Iranian officials.

An official letter from the IRGC praised the Iranian people for their participation in Al-Quds day and the funerals of those killed, noting that the act was a source of hope for the "oppressed, heroic Palestinians" and strengthened the determination of the organization to stand firm against the "Zionist entity."

The IRGC alleged that the "occupation's" cruel crimes include mass destruction, forced starvation, and continuing the illusion that it is capable of eliminating the firm stance of the Iranian nation.