Former US President and 2024 presidential candidate criticized the way Israel is conducting the war against the Hamas terrorist organization and warned that it is losing the PR war.

In a radio interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, Trump stated that he is “not loving the way” Israel is fighting the war and that in his opinion the Jewish State needs to end the war quickly.

“What I said very plainly is get it over with, and let’s get back to peace and stop killing people,” he said.

Trump added that he supports an Israeli "victory" but it is "taking a very long time."

“And the other thing is I hate, they put out tapes all the time. Every night, they’re releasing tapes of a building falling down. People are imagining there are a lot of people in those buildings, and they don’t like it," he said.

To Trump, this "doesn’t make them look tough ... “They shouldn’t be releasing tapes like that. They’re doing, that’s why they’re losing the PR war. They, Israel is absolutely losing the PR war.”

"They’ve got to finish what they started, and they’ve got to finish it fast, and we have to get on with life,” Trump said.

This is the second time in two weeks Trump has criticized the way Israel has fought the war. Last week, in an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, Trump said, "I think Israel made a very big mistake. The world is seeing this, and that's a bad image. I think that's one of the reasons that there has been a lot of kickback."

However, he also said that if the US suffered an attack similar to October 7, he "would act very much the same way as you did. You would have to be crazy not to. Only a fool would not do that. That was a horrible attack."