The Soroka Medical Center rehabilitation department celebrated the 85th birthday of Elma Avraham who was abducted on October 7th from her home in Nahal Oz and was released as part of the hostage deal.

Upon her return to Israel, Avraham was taken to the trauma room at the Soroka Center for Emergency Medicine in very serious condition and her life was in immediate danger.

Since then, her condition improved substantially, and today, dozens of staff members who tended to her and still are tending to her in the ICU, internal medicine, geriatric medicine, and rehabilitation departments came to celebrate together and wish her that next year she'll celebrate in good health at home.

Avraham stated: "I wish myself that all of the hostages are released today and they should be healthy like myself."