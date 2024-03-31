Nir Kadosh, a charter bus driver who witnessed the terror attack in Be'er Sheva on Sunday recounted to Kan News the moment in which a terrorist began stabbing an IDF officer until the moment a different soldier eliminated him.

According to him "the terrorist attempted to stab an IDF non-commissioned officer with a big knife. The NCO fought with him, then he ran and stabbed another soldier in the shoulder."

He continued: "A different soldier fired and the terrorist fell but continued to move around wildly with the knife in his hand. I kicked the knife away and then police officers jumped on him."

An IDF officer and soldier were wounded in the stabbing attack at the Be'er Sheva central bus station. An additional IDF soldier at the scene neutralized the terrorist, a resident of the Bedouin town of Rahat.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Danny Shtrakman and MDA EMT Ron-El Yisraeli said: "We arrived with large forces at the scene, we saw a wounded man of about 20 years old who was conscious and suffering from a stab wound in his body."

"We immediately started medical treatment that included dressings and administering medication and evacuated him in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital," they added.