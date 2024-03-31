A young person was lightly wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack at Be'er Sheva's Central Bus station this morning (Sunday).

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Danny Shtrakman and MDA EMT Ron-El Yisraeli said: "We arrived with large forces at the scene, we saw a wounded man of about 20 years old who was conscious and suffering from a stab wound in his body."

"We immediately started medical treatment that included dressings and administering medication and evacuated him in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital," they added.

The police stated that the stabber was neutralized at the scene. Police forces are conducting scans of the surrounding area in case the terrorist had any accomplices.

Agam, an eyewitness to the attack, told Ynet that "the terrorist was inside the bus station. Suddenly shots started, and everyone started running."

"I heard bangs and ran into the freezer of a bakery. We were in the freezer for fifteen minutes. They didn't know what happened," said another eyewitness.