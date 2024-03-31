In accordance with an assessment of the situation, the head of the IDF Southern Command, Yaron Finkelman, signed an order overnight Saturday changing the closed military zone that was declared in several areas in the communities near the Gaza border and in agricultural areas in the region.

As part of the change of the closed zones, the forest near Re’im and the MOP Darom regional agricultural research station will be opened. In addition, a number of agricultural areas will be reopened in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai and Kibbutz Mefalsim.

As part of the removal of the Re’im forest area from the list of closed military zones, the military restrictions will be removed from the area where the massacre at the Nova Festival took place on October 7.