The IDF and ISA are continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the area of the Shifa Hospital while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment. Over the past day, IDF troops continued to eliminate terrorists, as well as locate weapons and terrorist infrastructure in the area.

On Friday, a launch was identified from the Gaza Strip toward Kibbutz Kissufim that fell in an open area. In response, an IAF aircraft struck the area of the source of the fire and destroyed three operational terror shafts.

IDF troops are also continuing to operate in the central Gaza Strip, where a number of terrorists were killed over the past day. A terrorist cell in a military compound was identified attempting to transport weapons. In response, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorists. Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of numerous weapons in the area. A number of minutes after, an IDF helicopter struck the military compound from which the terrorist cell exited.

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified a number of Hamas terrorists exiting the terrorist organization’s military compound. In response, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated them. Also, IDF troops identified a vehicle in which two additional terrorists arrived at the compound in order to transfer military equipment. In response, an IAF aircraft eliminated the terrorists, and an IDF fighter jet struck the military compound.

The IAF is continuing to strike dozens of terror targets in the Gaza Strip. IDF troops are also continuing to operate in the area of Al Amal and Al Qarara in Khan Yunis, where the troops are continuing to eliminate terrorists and conduct targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure. Over the past day in the area of Al Amal, IDF troops killed a number of terrorists who attempted to attack the forces with an explosive device.