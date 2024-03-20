IDF and ISA forces are continuing to conduct a precise operation against terrorists in the area around Shifa Hospital. Over the past day, the troops have eliminated terrorists and located weapons in the hospital area, while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment.

Thus far, the troops have killed approximately 90 terrorists in the area, the IDF and ISA have questioned over 300 suspects at the compound, and an additional 160 suspects have been transferred to Israeli territory for further questioning.

On Tuesday, a launch was identified from northern Gaza toward the city of Sderot, which fell in the Gaza Strip. In response, an IAF aircraft struck an operational Hamas terror shaft in the area of the launch.

IDF troops are continuing to operate in central Gaza. During one of the strikes, IDF ground troops identified a terrorist in the area, who was eliminated by sniper fire.

In Jabalya, IDF troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike and eliminate six terrorists.

IDF troops are also continuing to operate in Khan Yunis. Over the past day, the troops eliminated two terrorists and struck military sites in Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis. Additionally, an IAF aircraft struck a terrorist who was identified loading weapons.