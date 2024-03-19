A Hamas police chief in Gaza was killed in an Israeli airstrike this evening (Tuesday), according to reports from Gaza.

According to the report, the Nuseirat camp police chief was killed in an airstrike at or near the UNRWA headquarters. Four other people were reportedly killed in the blast.

Two months ago, Ismail Siraj, the Commander of Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion, was killed in an IDF airstrike in southern Gaza. Ahmed Wehbe, his Deputy Commander, was also killed in the airstrike.

Siraj, the Commander of Hamas’ Nuseirat Battalion, previously served as a Company Commander of Hamas’ Nukhba Unit and as a rocket manufacturing operative.

Siraj’s Deputy Commander, Ahmed Wehbe, assumed the position after the IDF and ISA killed the battalion’s previous Deputy Commander, Abd Al-Rahman Abed during the first weeks of the war. Wehbe held various positions, both in the field and on Hamas’ staff, including with the terrorist organization’s training program. He was also responsible for the planning and carrying out of terrorist attacks from the Gaza Strip against Israel.

During Hamas’ murderous invasion and massacre on October 7th, the Nuseirat Battalion was responsible for terror attacks on Israeli communities in southern Israel, including Kibbutz Be’eri. The battalion’s operatives have since been involved in anti-tank missile and UAV fire targeting IDF troops during the war.