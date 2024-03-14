Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, will go on trial for gun-related charges on June 3, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, as reported by CNN.

If it holds, the early-June trial date could pit the President’s son in back-to-back trials in the two cases brought against him.

In addition to the gun case, Hunter Biden faces nine tax-related charges in California over an alleged conspiracy across several years to avoid paying over $1 million in taxes and is set to go to trial in the case on June 20.

In Delaware, Hunter Biden has been charged with unlawfully purchasing a revolver while using illicit drugs, allegedly lying on federal forms about his drug use when he bought the weapon.

Special counsel David Weiss brought three gun-related charges against Hunter Biden last year after a plea agreement – which covered the gun case as well as a tax case against him – fell apart during a hearing last summer.

Biden has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his lawyers have filed several motions arguing that the case should be thrown out, saying that the original plea agreement with prosecutors is still valid.