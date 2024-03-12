US President Joe Biden said that he was "devasted" to learn of the death of Itay Chen, an American citizen who was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and whose body has been held by the terrorist organization in Gaza for the last five months.

"Today, our hearts are heavy. Jill and I are devastated to learn that American Itay Chen was killed by Hamas during its brutal terrorist assault on October 7," the President said in a statement published by the White House.

"In December, Itay’s father and brother joined me at the White House, to share the agony and uncertainty they’ve faced as they prayed for the safe return of their loved one. No one should have to endure even one day of what they have gone through. At the end of our meeting, they gave me a menorah—a solemn reminder that light will always dispel the darkness, and evil will not win.

"Today, as we join Itay’s parents, brothers, and family in grieving this tragic loss, we keep this reminder close to our hearts. And I reaffirm my pledge to all the families of those still held hostage: we are with you. We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home," Biden promised.

Itay Chen, aged 19 when he was murdered, served as a combat soldier in the 75th Battalion of the Saar Hagolan (7th) formation.

His body was stolen from the Nahal Oz base in the Gaza envelope where he served.

He contacted his family on the morning of the massacre at 6:30 and updated them that a war had broken out and since then contact was lost.

After two days of being classified as missing, the family was notified that he was abducted to Gaza with his peers, but they were not told if he was taken alive.