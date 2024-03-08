More than 150 days later, the efforts to find remains of October 7th massacre victims are still underway.

The most recent search operation was carried out at the particular request of the family of one of the victims.

On Thursday, the IDF units assigned to the task, along with the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, continued their searches in the hopes of finding remains of the victims or evidence of their whereabouts.

The searches are being carried out with a variety of means, including working dogs to find remains by scent and digital records of which areas have already been checked to prevent repetition. All evidence found is transferred to the authorities for further forensic processing.