Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan to return to Israel for consultations in light of attempts to suppress evidence of Hamas' rape and other sexual crimes against Israeli women on October 7.

"I ordered our ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, to return to Israel for immediate consultations regarding the attempt to silence the serious UN report on the mass rapes committed by Hamas and its accomplices on October 7th," Katz wrote on the X social network.

"Despite the authority granted to him, the UN Secretary-General did not order the convening of the Security Council in view of the findings, in order to declare Hamas a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on its supporters.

"Our daughters are not to be treated as worthless. Anyone who harms them will pay," Katz concluded.

Earlier, Ambassador Erdan said that "the silence in the face of Hamas' sexual violence turns International Women's Day into a sick joke."

He added, "As we speak, Israeli women are being raped and abused by Hamas terrorists. Where is the voice of the United Nations? We have heard the empty words of UN officials calling for the release of the hostages. But have we seen any of them take action? Nothing."

"During the last five months, there was not a single discussion here dedicated to the welfare of the hostages. Not a single discussion focused on the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas. Not a single UN panel on rape and crimes against Israeli women.

"The UN should be ashamed of its silence. In the future, you will not be able to claim that you did not know - just as the world claimed after the Holocaust. That you were not exposed to the suffering and horrors. Those who remain indifferent are complicit in the crimes themselves.