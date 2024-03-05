תיעוד מהתקיפות ברצועה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing to operate in the Hamad area in western Khan Yunis, conducting targeted raids on Hamas terrorist infrastructure and locating weapons.

Simultaneously, IDF troops continue to act in order to evacuate civilians from areas of combat. Over the past day, the troops apprehended dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who hid among the civilian population and attempted to flee the area.

At the same time, IDF troops are continuing to operate in central Gaza, and have eliminated approximately 20 terrorists over the past day through the use of sniper fire, tank fire, and UAVs.

In Beit Hanoun, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell that was operating a drone at the same time that the troops were conducting activity in the area. Following the identification, fighter jets struck and eliminated the terrorist cell.

Moreover, the IAF continues to carry out precise strikes on Hamas terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip. Over the past day, over 50 targets belonging to the terrorist organization were struck, including launch posts, weapons storage facilities, tunnel shafts, and additional military infrastructure.