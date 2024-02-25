The IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Sunday cleared for publication the name of a fallen IDF soldier whose family has been notified.

Staff Sergeant Ido Eli Zrihen, 20, from Jerusalem, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. He served in the Givati Brigade.

The funeral will be held at 4 pm at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery this afternoon.

Earlier this morning, The IDF announced that Staff Sergeant Nerya Belete, 21, from Shavei Shomron, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. He also served in the Givati Brigade.

In addition, an officer and two soldiers from the Givati Brigade were seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

The officer and the two soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, their families were notified.