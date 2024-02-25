IDF troops are continuing their operational activity in western Khan Yunis, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this morning (Sunday). Over the past day, during efforts to evacuate the civilian population from combat zones, the troops identified and apprehended terrorists who had attempted to escape by hiding amongst the civilians.

In other activities in the area, the troops killed a number of terrorists and located weapons in the area.

IDF troops are continuing targeted raids on terror targets in the Gaza Strip. During a Givati Brigade activity, the troops located numerous weapons including a sniper rifle, an AK-47, grenades, and ammunition.

Furthermore, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell that had been using a drone. An aircraft eliminated a number of the terrorists.

Moreover, a number of terrorists were killed in the central Gaza Strip over the past day. As part of the ongoing IDF activity in Zaytun, the troops killed a number of terrorists, located weapons, and destroyed launch zones in the area. Additionally, a terrorist cell that was identified using a drone in the area of Shati was eliminated by an IAF aircraft.

Over the past day, the IAF carried out a number of strikes throughout the Gaza Strip against Hamas’ aerial unit. The terror targets that were struck include a number of rocket launch posts directed toward Israeli territory.